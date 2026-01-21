TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To improve the economy, the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is prioritizing regional growth, innovation, and talent retention as its goals in 2026.



The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce started its 2026 fiscal year this month.

The Chamber recently outlined its priorities at its annual breakfast on Jan. 15th, hoping to grow the private sector of Tallahassee’s economy.

Watch the video below to hear why the Chamber believes Tallahassee has the prowess to create a strong economy in 2026.

Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce details plan to strengthen Big Bend economy through innovation, talent retention

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Chamber believes economic growth is within reach, but it’ll take some work from all of our neighbors.

I’m Brieanna Smith, your Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Here’s what the Chamber is envisioning for our community this year.

The key steps to growing Tallahassee’s private sector economy is regional growth, innovation, and talent.

Those are a few of the main focuses for the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce this year.

Chair Eddie Gonzalez-Loumiet broke down those goals for me.

First, instead of just focusing on growth here in Tallahassee, he wants to strengthen surrounding counties in the Big Bend.

That means working with neighboring counties, advocating for policies that benefit the entire region, and helping attract new industries across county lines.

Second — innovation.

Gonzalez-Loumiet says there are tools already being used here in Tallahassee, like artificial intelligence, that could lead to more job opportunities.

Third, with the presence of Florida A&M University, Florida State University, and Tallahassee State College, Gonzales wants students to stay in the Capital City beyond graduation, landing jobs in the Big Bend.

He says it could lead to more job creation.

“As I spent the last year talking to different businesses, but also families, I hear some of the opportunities for improvement, like wages or just having the availability of jobs, and what are those jobs that are out there,” Gonzalez-Loumiet said.

“So, there is a direct correlation. The stronger the economy is, you know, the better our schools may be. The better the infrastructure could be. The more opportunities there are for folks to apply for jobs.”

The Chamber is working on creating new programs and events to support these goals.

Gonzales-Loumiet says the Chamber will continue to provide updates throughout the year on their progress with these goals.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.