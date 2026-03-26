CSC Leon County set to host 3rd Annual Youth and Family Services Expo

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Children’s Services Council of Leon County is making a major investment in the region’s youth, allocating over two-and-a-half million dollars to fund 13 after-school and summer programs set to serve more than 800 children in the community.

To help families learn about these opportunities, the Council is hosting its third annual Youth and Family Services Expo this Saturday at FAMU DRS.

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Children’s Services Council of Leon County Invests Over $2.5 Million in Local Youth Programs

The Children’s Services Council of Leon County is making a significant investment in the community’s future—announcing more than $2.5 million in funding for local youth programming.

This initiative will breathe new life into thirteen after-school and summer programs across the county, directly benefiting over 800 local children.

Parents and caregivers looking for enriching activities for their children this summer can learn more and sign up at the 3rd Annual Youth and Family Services Expo, taking place this Saturday at FAMU DRS.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., bringing together program providers and families under one roof to explore the many options available.

Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director of the Children’s Services Council of Leon County, explains the value of participating in these programs.

“Well, the importance first of summer camp is to keep children engaged in the summertime," says Green. "The second thing is so that they are able to retain any learning from the past academic year and in some cases, reinforce anything that they learned and help them develop new skills.”

Expo organizers say the event is designed not only to inform but also to help families strategically plan for the summer. Parents will have the opportunity to ask questions, meet providers face-to-face, and even enroll their children for afterschool and summer programs on site.

With more than 800 children expected to benefit from these funded programs, the Children’s Services Council hopes its investment will keep local youth active, learning, and growing all summer long.

Families interested in attending or learning more can find additional details and information on participating programs at cscleon.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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