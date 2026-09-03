NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Community Foundation of North Florida is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its "Helping Today, Shaping Tomorrow" grant program, and applications are now open for nonprofits across the Big Bend region.

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Community Foundation of North Florida celebrates 5 years of neighborhood grant program

Over the years, the organization has awarded more than $200,000 to over 30 nonprofits across its service area.

In 2025, the grant supported projects ranging from healthcare and emergency assistance to early learning, meal programs, STEM education, and the arts.

This year's grant cycle awards 10 grants worth $5,000 each to nonprofits whose missions focus on education or basic needs.

Nonprofits in Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties are eligible to apply.

The application is open until September 30th.

The application and eligibility requirements are available here.

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