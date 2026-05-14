Bradley's Country Store is approaching a century in business, and the Miccosukee community staple shows no signs of slowing down.

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Bradley's Country Store nears 100 years in business in the Miccosukee community

The store is turning 99 years old — a milestone that earned it a listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Known for its homemade jams, pure cane syrup, and lunch combos, the store has become a destination for loyal customers who have been visiting for decades.

Owner Janet Bradley Parker says the store has been in her family since her grandfather, L.E. Bradley Sr., originally built it in 1927.

"My grandfather actually built the store in 1927, and he ran it through the late 50s, and then my dad, Frank Bradley, took over from him in 1960," Parker said.

Parker inherited the store from her father, Frank Bradley, and took over in 1997.

She says she believes her grandfather would be stunned to see how far the business has come.

"I feel like my grandfather is probably amazed that we're still here after 99 years and pushing towards 100. I think that this probably surpassed his wildest imagination," Parker said.

One of the store's most enduring traditions is its smoked sausages, made from a recipe that predates the store itself.

"My great-grandmother started this recipe in 1910, and we use the same recipe… Nothing will change, and it's the quality of the product that keeps people coming back," Parker said.

But keeping the store running for nearly a century has not come without challenges.

"We always have equipment that needs to be maintained. We have the occasional equipment failure that needs to be maintained. Finding employees, we've had some challenges with the current labor market, but we just but we just take everything in stride," Parker said.

Customer William Runkle has been visiting Bradley's for about 20 years and said the consistency is what keeps him returning.

"It's always consistently excellent. Best smoked pork chops I’ve ever ate and excellent sausage," Runkle said.

Couple Mary Jane and Keith Davis said they first visited Bradley's three years ago and that employees already know their orders by heart.

"The sausage dogs are super epic but it's also just a super friendly place," Mary Jane Davis said.

Keith Davis said the atmosphere is just as much of a draw as the food.

"It's the vibe. It's being out in the country on the front porch in the rocking chairs, greeting people as they come up the stairs," Keith Davis said.

Dick Wilhell has been a customer for about 35 years, drawn in through his connection to Parker's family.

"I've known Mr. Frank many years while he ran the store, and I've known his family and the hospitality, and just being a good old country store which we don't have anymore," Wilhell said.

Parker says her advice to other businesses chasing the same milestone is to find a good mentor — the way she had in her father. She is planning to pass the store down to her daughter.

"I take a lot of pride in that and to be able to continue this legacy going forward. You know, it's not easy. It has its ups and downs, and there's always bumps in the road, but that just makes you appreciate it even more," Parker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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