NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Newly released data from the 2026 Point in Time Count shows homelessness across the Big Bend region has reached its lowest level since 2022, with 583 people across eight counties reporting homelessness on the night of January 26th.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Big Bend homelessness hits lowest point since 2022, but cases linked to domestic violence are rising

The count, conducted by the Big Bend Continuum of Care, offers some encouraging signs, but officials say the numbers come with important context.

Johnna Coleman, Executive Director of the Big Bend Continuum of Care, says cold night shelters were open on the night of the count for the first time ever, which may have affected the results.

"This year was the first year that we've ever experienced a cold night shelter night on PIT night,” she said.

Coleman said that factor shifted some of the people who would otherwise have been counted on the streets.

"We know that there were about 75 individuals who were in emergency shelter who would typically be on the streets that night,” Coleman said.

Coleman says the count for veterans experiencing homelessness is down.

“Our veteran programs have made a tremendous effort to get veterans housed who are eligible for assistance,” she said.

Despite the overall decline, Coleman said there is still significant work ahead.

The number of people experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence is up 66% compared to the 2025 Point in Time Count.

Debra Harris, Founder of Making Miracles Haven — a group home for homeless mothers — said she is seeing that increase firsthand.

"I get calls every day. Every day you get calls, two and three calls a day,” Harris said. “You know, what I have seen, I started Making Miracles in 2010, and the number has doubled since that time. Almost tripled."

Harris said her organization is focused on long-term solutions, not just immediate shelter.

"We need to prepare them to stop being homeless, plus how to continue them to live productively and take care of themselves and take care of their children, and that's what Making Miracles is about,” she said.

The complexity of homelessness extends beyond domestic violence.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care is also seeing more people reach out in need of rent assistance as rent, gas and grocery prices rise.

She said the organization's biggest push is getting those who are unsheltered into emergency shelter, with access to case management, healthcare, and job and educational opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.