NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is mobilizing resources ahead of Hurricane Isaias, sending 83 workers to the Pensacola area while preparing shelters for the Big Bend region.

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American Red Cross is preparing to assist communities ahead of Hurricane Isaias as the storm approaches

Boxes of shelf-stable meals are being shipped to areas expected to take a direct hit from Isaias as part of the chapter's latest preparation efforts.

While most of the chapter's response is focused on the Pensacola area, shelters are opening in Gadsden County, with shelters in other counties on standby.

Executive Director Sharon Carraway said the chapter has about 31 shelter workers assigned, but is still encouraging residents across the area to prepare themselves by stocking up on supplies.

"We are approaching, obviously, the 8th anniversary of Michael, October 10. I can imagine the angst that everyone's feeling, and so we just want everybody to be prepared as possible, even folks here in Leon County and all of the viewing areas, because you don't know. Not only do we have the hurricane threat, the wind and the surge threat on the coast, we have tornadic concerns," Carraway said.

Carraway encourages people to get enough supplies to last at least a week.

You can volunteer by visiting their website here.

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