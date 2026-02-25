A Tallahassee library is hiding an embroidery art exhibit — and it's worth the visit

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A massive needlework exhibit has transformed a Tallahassee library branch into an art gallery, and many residents may not even know it's there.

The Canopy Oaks Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America has taken over the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library with "Creations in Needlework," a large-scale art exhibit celebrating National Embroidery Month this February.

The Tallahassee chapter has about 50 members.

Nationally, the Embroiderers' Guild of America had around 8,000 members as of 2021.

For members like Carole Fiore, embroidery is more than a hobby — it's a source of connection and calm.

"We all had the whole community had a hard time during COVID. We couldn't get together, you couldn't see many people, but sitting with a piece of embroidery...it becomes very Zen type of activity," Fiore said. “Art has gotten me through a lot of rough times.”

The guild's mission centers on sharing inspiration by educating others on the art of stitching, and the library has proven to be a fitting home for that mission.

Library Services Manager Sally Mason said exhibit spaces are part of a broader community engagement effort across all library locations.

"We do exhibits spaces in all of our libraries. Some of those include like hanging exhibits and like cases so for like 3D exhibit space, and it's part of our essential library initiative goal to increase exhibit, art, and engagement with the community in the library," Mason said.

Mason said the exhibits often catch visitors off guard.

"I think it's kind of a surprise and a joy for people to come in when they come into the library, and they're coming to look for books, but they find out that we offer so much more, including exhibits and art," Mason said.

The exhibit is not the only way to get involved.

The Canopy Oaks Guild hosts workshops every second Saturday of the month, starting at 10 a.m. at the Main Library, keeping the craft alive for the next generation.

“We have been attracting younger members, and we'd really love to see more young people come into our group,” Fiore said. "It's a way to connect, it's a way to connect people with art, and we hope we can instigate that.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

