NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Two Tallahassee cheerleaders were supposed to spend Thanksgiving performing on one of the biggest stages in the country. But a historic delay of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade changed that.

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A first-ever Macy's parade delay cost these Tallahassee cheerleaders thousands — but not their dream

For varsity cheerleaders Chloe Kerr and Chanley Marks of Maclay School, leaving New York without performing was not an option.

The parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history because of weather — a decision that shocked the nation.

The delay came at a price for many who had made the trip to perform, from extended hotel stays to rescheduled flights. Some marching bands were forced to leave without performing.

"I was like scared that the cheerleaders were going to get taken out of it because with all like the hotel issues," Kerr said.

"I was just nervous that we were going to not be able to do this after all the hours and practice that we've put into it," Marks said.

The two friends have been cheering together since the age of 9. In February, they auditioned and were selected to perform with Spirit of America Productions, an organization known for bringing hundreds of cheerleaders nationwide to the parade each year.

Kerr and Marks traveled to New York Saturday expecting to perform on Thanksgiving Day. When the parade was delayed, staying meant an extra $2,000 — bringing total out-of-pocket costs for the trip to $8,000.

"Both of our like parents were already staying in a different hotel, so we just moved into their hotel but then for the flights like we're so I was supposed to leave Saturday at like 2 p.m. so obviously I wasn't going to make that flight," Kerr said.

"It's just like I'm just so glad to have a family that supports me and that will make it happen because I know it's my dream to be here," Marks said.

A dream years in the making

For both cheerleaders, the parade has long been a family tradition.

"I watch the parade from my dad's office every year. It's like on the parade route so I'm most excited to actually be able to do it and be on TV so that my family and friends back home can like watch me," Marks said.

"This is a tradition for my family to watch it every year and I've always seen the cheerleaders like in it and I've always like dreamed of like being one of those and now like I'm finally living out that dream and like getting to do it," Kerr said.

More time to practice and connect

The delay hasn't curbed Kerr's and Marks' excitement. After all, it gave them more time to practice — about 40 hours total — and more time to connect with other performers.

"It's also the 40th year that they've had cheerleaders and dancers in the parade so it's historic for Spirit of America as well so it's just awesome that we get to be in like two historic things the 40th year of cheerleaders and the 100th year of the parade," Marks said.

"We came here knowing literally nobody just ourselves and like I'm leaving here like with at least 15 more friends that I have now which is honestly crazy they're all from out like the nation it's like Texas other places in Florida," Kerr said.

All together for one of America's most treasured traditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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