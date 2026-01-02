8-year-old Tallahassee boy fighting cancer, now in remission, How you can support next steps in his journey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 8-year-old Aaron Davis was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2025. Now, in remission, he’ll still need support as his treatment continues over the next two-and-a-half years.



Since doctors diagnosed Aaron Davis with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, the community has created t-shirts, sent FSU baseball merch, and created a GoFundMe to help the family pay for hotels and trips to hospitals in Gainesville.

Despite his new status at remission, Aaron will still need two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy.

Watch the video below to hear how Aaron and his family are feeling about his new status.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An 8-year-old in Tallahassee is celebrating a major win in his battle with cancer.

I’m Brieanna Smith, your Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, sharing an update on his status and why he’ll need the community’s continued support for next steps.

The new year means something a little different to Aaron Davis and his family — not just a fresh start — but hope, especially as good news came on the coattails of 2025.

Aaron has been battling cancer since being diagnosed with an uncommon form of blood cancer in fall of 2025.

Over the holidays, he’s since entered remission.

“How did you feel when you found out that your cancer was in remission?”

“Good. Excited. Happy that I can go places,” he said.

Gary Davis, his dad, calls it a "miracle.”

“To not have any cancer cells right now is a blessing in itself,” Gary said.

We met back in October where the community has since rallied behind the family, creating t-shirts, sending baseball merch, setting up a GoFundMe, and Aaron’s own hashtag, #AaronsArmy.

“Aaron’s Army’s massive, you know, the following and the support goes from here to western New York, all the way to California,” he said.

They’ll still need that support for the next two-and-a-half years as Aaron will continue to be treated in Gainesville and using this chemo pump at home.

Aaron plans to face it head-on, hoping to get back to the things he loves most, like baseball and theme parks.

“Anything fun that you’re looking forward to in 2026?,” Smith asked.

“I mean, being done with cancer and kind of actually going like to theme parks or whatever, like roller coaster parks, like since normally every year we go to Wild Adventures,” Aaron said.

“If the fight was going to pick the right kid, it picked the right kid…he's handling it better than I could ever imagine,” Gary said.



Friday, Aaron heads back to Gainesville to change the bag in his chemo pump.

But over the next two months, he’ll be in treatment at the hospital four days a week.

To find out how you can support him and his family, you can visit the link to this story on our website.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

