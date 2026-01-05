211 Big Bend saw more calls to resource line, suicide hotline in 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 211 Big Bend saw an uptick in calls to its hotline, indicating a higher level of need in 2025.



The 211 Big Bend saw a 30% uptick in calls to the 988 suicide hotline and higher calls in November when SNAP benefits paused due to the government shutdown.

CEO Kay Ignacio estimates the agency received at least 37,000 calls in 2025, nearly double the number of calls compared to 2024.

A government shutdown, paused food benefits and a housing crisis created a perfect storm for families in the Big Bend last year.

I’m Brieanna Smith, your Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, digging into data that shows exactly how many people reached out to the 211 hotline in 2025 and what they expect in 2026.

211 is a non-profit agency that serves as a 24/7 database for local resources and assistance, and numbers from 2025 show the need across the Big Bend rose last year.

Kay Ignacio, the CEO of 211 Big Bend, estimates the hotline received at least 37,000 calls.

That's almost double the amount of calls they received in 2024—around 19,000.

Ignacio says events like the government shutdown and paused SNAP benefits led to more calls, especially since the agency partnered with DoorDash to deliver meals in November.

She told me the agency saw a 30% uptick in 988 calls to its suicide hotline, and about 40% of calls were for housing and housing assistance, like rental help.

Food insecurity calls were the highest in November when SNAP benefits paused.

“I think that people are lonely, and I think sometimes they just need someone to reach out to. We've seen more mental health calls, you know, because if you call for rent, or you call needing utility assistance, or you're looking for childcare, that's really stressful,” Ignacio said.

What’s to come in 2026?

Ignacio says they’re focusing on strengthening their relationship with the community and recruiting more volunteers.

“Our volunteer program is expanding, and we're starting to recruit in January. It's been very popular, and so those trainees and counselors go through at least 75 hours of training, plus supervised shifts to help our community and lend a hand when we can,” she said.

Official call data for 2025 isn’t available yet, but Ignacio says she’ll share that information with me as soon as it becomes available.

If you need help, 211 is available. They can direct you to resources and offer emotional support through counseling.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

