Vice President Kamala Harris to give speech in Tallahassee to commemorate Roe v. Wade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Vice President Kamala Harris will give a speech Sunday in Tallahassee.

According to the White House, the Vice President of the United States of America will deliver remarks 50 years to the day in 1973, the United States Supreme Court gave its decision on the Roe v. Wade case.

Roe v. Wade provided federal protection for women to access abortion services.

Vice President Harris is expected to deliver her remarks around noon.

As of Friday, it was expected the address will be at The Moon.

Sunday, there is a planned a pro-abortion rally in the city.

Planned Parenthood announced Friday Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will be at a rally in Tallahassee Sunday.

Florida’s Catholic bishops released a statement Tuesday supporting abortion restrictions and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The bishops noted in a statement:

“[Sunday] marks 50 years since Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that imposed by judicial ‘fiat’ the most extreme abortion policy in the Western world. It deprived more than 63 million unborn children of their right to life and severely limited the ability of states to mitigate the harms of abortion through legislation.



“We applaud the restrictions enacted in the 2022 Florida legislative session to limit abortion to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law mirrors the underlying Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs. It was a prudent and beneficial step for Florida as the U.S. Supreme Court considered the case. Our advocacy for the legal protection of life in the womb must continue to make the most of the opportunities presented by Dobbs. The legislature must enact further limits on abortion."

- Catholic Bishops of Florida

Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022 as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that access to abortion services was not a constitutional right.

In April 2022 in Florida, a law was signed that would allow abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy; a reduction from 24 weeks.

The 15-week law has been challenged in the court system.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson in June, the Georgia Supreme Court allowed a state law signed in 2019 that banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to go in effect.