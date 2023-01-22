Vice President Harris to announce protections to access abortion pill in speech in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce initiatives the Biden-Harris administration plans to enact in relation to abortion Sunday in a speech in Tallahassee.

According to excerpts of Harris’ remarks that she is scheduled to deliver, the Vice President of the United States is expected to announce that President Joe Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion for women across the country.

The memorandum will also safeguard patient safety and security. That security also extends to doctors and certified pharmacies.

Mifepristone is a drug used in medication abortion that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sunday marks 50 years since the United States Supreme Court decided in the Roe v. Wade case women could have access to abortion services.

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case a women’s ability to access an abortion was not a constitutional right.

The ruling overturned Roe v. Wade and left the issue of abortion services to be determined at the state level.

Harris is scheduled to deliver her remarks around noon Sunday.