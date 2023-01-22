Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit

VP Harris arrived to Tallahassee Saturday
IMG_0021.jpg
WTXL ABC 27
A city of Tallahassee Police Department vehicle near a blocked road on Calhoun Street in Tallahassee, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Road blocks were established ahead of United States of America Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Tallahassee to deliver remarks to commemorate the Roe v. Wade decision 50 years to the day of its release
IMG_0021.jpg
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 19:26:44-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday through 3 p.m. Sunday, Monroe Street from Brevard Street to Tennessee Street will be closed.

The city did not provide a reason for the closure, but United States Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give remarks Sunday in Tallahassee 50 years to the day of the United States Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, which allowed women to access an abortion.

Also Sunday, Planned Parenthood announced a rally in Tallahassee to commemorate Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming