City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday through 3 p.m. Sunday, Monroe Street from Brevard Street to Tennessee Street will be closed.

The city did not provide a reason for the closure, but United States Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give remarks Sunday in Tallahassee 50 years to the day of the United States Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, which allowed women to access an abortion.

Also Sunday, Planned Parenthood announced a rally in Tallahassee to commemorate Roe v. Wade.