Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Photo Gallery | Vice President Kamala Harris commemorates Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee | Jan. 22

Planned Parenthood

IMG_0818.jpg U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Photo by: Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27 IMG_0797.jpg Patrons are inside The Moon before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will give a speech in Tallahassee to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Photo by: Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27 IMG_0822.jpg U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Photo by: Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27 IMG_0827.jpg U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Photo by: Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27 IMG_0771.jpg People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.Photo by:

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


 IMG_0777.jpg People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.Photo by:

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


 IMG_0774.jpg People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.Photo by:

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


 IMG_0775.jpg People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.Photo by:

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


Photo Gallery | Vice President Kamala Harris commemorates Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee | Jan. 22

close-gallery
  • IMG_0818.jpg
  • IMG_0797.jpg
  • IMG_0822.jpg
  • IMG_0827.jpg
  • IMG_0771.jpg
  • IMG_0777.jpg
  • IMG_0774.jpg
  • IMG_0775.jpg

Share

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27
Patrons are inside The Moon before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will give a speech in Tallahassee to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida at The Moon to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade and abortion, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27
People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


People outside the Moon Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tallahassee and delivered a speech to commemorate and give a speech 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision about abortion. Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion organization was there.

Jamiya Coleman | WTXL ABC 27


Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next