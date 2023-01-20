Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at pro-abortion rally in Tallahassee

Speaking Sunday, 50 years since Roe decision by SCOTUS
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the crowd near the 95th Bridge over the Calumet River, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago. The bridge is one of four over the river that will be rehabilitated with federal funds. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 19:35:41-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Florida's capital city.

According to the White House, it confirmed that the vice president of the United States of America will be in Tallahassee Sunday.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Harris was scheduled to speak in Florida Sunday about abortion.

A time and location for Harris' visit has not yet been released.

Sunday, Planned Parenthood will host a rally to commemorate what would have been 50 years since Roe v. Wade, which was a U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave federal protection for women to access abortion services.

Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer by the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision that noted abortion was not a constitutional right.

