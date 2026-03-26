Midday Update: Woodville water probe urged by leaders, Thomas County roundabout construction begins, and more

Thursday, March 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Local leaders send letter to State officials to further investigate "forever chemicals" in Woodville water. On Wednesday, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow sent a letter to state representatives and agencies, including Rep. Jason Shof, Rep. Gallop Franklin, Rep. Allison Tant, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the Florida Department Of Health.

Local leaders send letter to State officials to further investigate "forever chemicals" in Woodville water

2) Marine Corps offers Tallahassee students $180,000 scholarship to help pay for college and military service. As college costs continue to rise, students across Tallahassee are searching for ways to pay for their future. The Marine Corps is offering an option for students interested in serving their country through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship.

The Marine Corps is offering a $180,000 NROTC scholarship to help Tallahassee students pay for college and become military leaders

3) Thomas County begins roundabout construction at Colonial Square. A new roundabout project in Thomasville's Colonial Square is causing a temporary single-lane closure. Drivers can use Liberty Street as a detour.

Thomas County begins roundabout construction at Colonial Square

4) Wakulla County Animal Shelter offering sponsored adoptions and free microchips at Spring Fling event. The Wakulla County Animal Shelter is hosting its Spring Fling event on Saturday, March 28th, offering sponsored adoptions and free microchips to help pets find and stay in loving homes.

Wakulla County Animal Shelter provides sponsored adoptions and free microchips at the Spring Fling event

5) Democrats flip Mar-a-Lago district, claim fresh momentum in Florida.Florida Democrats are claiming new momentum after pulling off two upset wins in Tuesday’s special elections, flipping House District 87 in Palm Beach County — which includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — and Senate District 14 in Hillsborough County. That’s while Republicans held House District 51 in Polk County.

Democrats flip Mar-a-Lago district, claim fresh momentum in Florida

6) Thursday Forecast: When you step outside, expect a sunny day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and mid 80s by late afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dry air and Sunshine (3-26-2026)

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