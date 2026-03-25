Thomas County begins roundabout construction at Colonial Square

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A new roundabout project in Thomasville's Colonial Square is causing a temporary single-lane closure. Drivers can use Liberty Street as a detour to reach nearby homes, apartments, and businesses, including Fratelli’s Pizza.

Officials say the roundabout is the most important part of the project, designed to slow traffic, reduce congestion, and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians. The Colonial Square area has seen recent growth, with new apartments, businesses, and restaurants drawing more traffic to the intersection.

Construction has been underway for the past couple of months, initially focusing on installing new sidewalks to improve accessibility. Once the roundabout is complete, crews will resurface the roadway to fix existing issues and improve overall driving conditions.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of April. Officials urge drivers to stay alert, follow posted signs, and watch for crews working in the area.

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