First To Know Weather - Dry With Sunshine (3-26-2026)

TALLAHASEE, FL. — It is a mild start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will have some clouds, but generally it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

We will warm up quickly by lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by midday, and we continue the climb into the mid 80s by the late afternoon. As we head home from work this evening things will be about the same. We will cool off a little to the mid to low 70s.

This weekend looks dry, and windy. There will be a steady breeze from the northeast at 10-15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. This could increase the fire danger, especially with how low the humidity will be. Be cautious around potential fire starters.

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