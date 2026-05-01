Midday Update: Woodville Fish Farm issued Public Nuisance notice, New congressional maps court battle?, & more

Friday, May 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Florida's congressional districts are almost law, next stop may be court. The map, drawn by the governor’s office, could help Republicans pick up as many as four additional congressional seats on paper.

Florida’s new congressional districts are almost law, next stop may be court

2) Leon County issues Public Nuisance notice to Woodville Fish Farm property owner. The property owner has racked up more than $35,000 in fines as broken concrete, rusted rebar, and twisted metal remain on a former aqua farm. Leon County has given the property owner 30 days to clean up the site or face further action. Daily fines of $250 have been accumulating since December, county records show.

Leon County issues Public Nuisance notice to Woodville Fish Farm property owner

3) Search warrant executed at Internet cafe in Havana. Investigators say the operation is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal gaming activity in the area. The location has also drawn attention in the past.

Search warrant executed at an Internet cafe in Havana

4) Drought brings saltier oysters and more predators to Wakulla County. As the severe drought continues, impacts are now being felt by oyster farmers. With little to no freshwater runoff reaching the bay from rain, water salinity levels have climbed well above normal.

Drought brings saltier oysters, and more predators, to Wakulla County

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a wet weekend ahead of us. We'll see isolated showers across our area on Friday. On Saturday, we have a chance of severe weather, with everything clearing out on Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Showers and storms to start the weekend (5/1/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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