Leon County issues Public Nuisance notice to Woodville Fish Farm property owner

The property owner of an unfinished aquaponics project in southern Leon County now faces a new public notice and owes more than $35,000 in fines.

This involves the Hines Aqua Fresh Fish Farm near Woodville Park. The partially built structure was demolished back in February following concerns from residents and county leaders about safety.

On Wednesday, Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban said the site "has been left in a hazardous condition with debris and exposed materials. With minimal progress or cooperation from the property owner."

Caban added the owner has accrued $35,750 in fines, which are growing daily.

He says Leon County has now issued a Notice of Public Nuisance for the property. If the owner does not come into compliance in 30 days, Caban says the issue will go before a Nuisance Abatement Board, allowing the county to place a lien on the property to cover costs or take direct action to bring the property into compliance.

Around the time of demolition, a spokesperson for Hines Aqua Fresh Werener Randolph said a team was working to remove materials efficiently and recycle concrete and steel.

“We’re bringing the wall down, clearing the debris, and crushing the concrete to reuse it. It takes time and money, but we’re doing it,” Randolph said.

The county says that work has not moved fast enough.

Last summer, the county board approved a motion allowing staff to explore whether the landowner might be willing to sell the parcel for potential public uses, such as park expansion or housing. No decisions have been made.

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