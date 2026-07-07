Midday Update: WHS athlete dies in diving accident, City of Tallahassee delays development sanctions, & more

Tuesday, July 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla County mourns loss of football player Kyler Jones. His family says Jones died in a diving accident over the July 4th weekend. His family and coach remember him as a joyful, hardworking young man.

"Kyler will be missed" Wakulla County mourns the loss of War Eagle football player Kyler Jones at 16

2) Tallahassee commissioners table sanctions over Orange Avenue extension delay. During a public hearing on Monday, commissioners voted to schedule another hearing to issue notice to all property owners who could be holding up construction near the Southwood area.

City delays action on developer as Orange Avenue extension drags on in Southwood neighborhood

3) DeSantis closes final bill-signing season with Florida lawbook transformed. Under DeSantis, Florida expanded school choice and added new abortion restrictions, most notably a six-week ban.

DeSantis closes final bill-signing season with Florida lawbook transformed

4) Georgia Power lowered fuel rates in June, but many customers still seeing bills go up. Fuel is only one part of a monthly power bill, and some neighbors say taxes, service charges, and electricity use are keeping their costs high.

Georgia Power lowered fuel rates in June, but many customers are still seeing their bills go up

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures this midday will be in the upper 80s, peaking in the low 90s. Some more storms are expected to cool us off today. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another round of rain

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