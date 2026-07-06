LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Georgia Power lowered what customers pay for fuel — the cost of producing electricity — beginning in June. But for many customers, monthly bills are still climbing.

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Georgia Power lowered fuel rates in June, but many customers are still seeing their bills go up

Fuel is only one part of a monthly power bill. The total also includes the base electric rate, taxes, service charges, and how much electricity a home actually uses. Think of it like a phone bill: even if one fee goes down, the total can still go up if more of the service is being used.

The same is true for electricity — and summer heat is a major driver.

Valdosta resident Pammy Fraiser said she hoped the lower fuel charge would finally bring some relief. Instead, her bill has gone up nearly twice as much over the last few months.

"I know it's summer, the A/C in full blast, and I live in a brick house, so when it's hot, it's mad hot. Even so, if this keeps up I won't be able to afford lights, much less an A/C." Fraiser said.

Fraiser said she is already doing everything she can to conserve electricity.

"I turn everything off when I'm not home, and even when I am home, I've been trying to keep my lights off and turn my A/C off at night. Still don't make me no difference as far as my bill go." Fraiser said.

Georgia Power customer Maurice Stewart said the challenge is one many South Georgians share.

"You do everything you can to cut back, but when it's this hot outside, you still need your air conditioning. That's just part of living in South Georgia." Stewart said.

Consumer advocates say there are still ways to reduce costs:

Raise your thermostat by just one degree

Use a programmable thermostat

Run major appliances outside peak afternoon hours

Take advantage of Georgia Power's free home energy audits

Use Georgia Power's energy-efficiency rebates

For more information on free home energy audits, rebates, and other ways to lower your monthly bill, visit Georgia Power's website.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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