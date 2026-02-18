Midday Update: WCSB approves Crawfordville Elementary rezoning, North Monroe development updates, and more

Wednesday, February 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Wakulla County School Board approves rezoning to address Crawfordville Elementary School overcrowding. The Wakulla County School Board unanimously voted to rezone parts of the county to reduce overcrowding at Crawfordville Elementary School. The change will take effect next school year and require some current students to attend Medart Elementary instead.

2) Crime down on North Monroe, Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor, LCSO, TPD share updates on developments. Over 40 people attended the meeting on Tuesday at the Days Inn, where Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor joined representatives from the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department to discuss progress in the area.

3) Lowndes County citizens push back on potential data centers during town hall. The debate over a proposed data center in Lowndes County intensified at a Tuesday town hall, with experts from Atlanta joining local residents in calling for leaders to pause and study the project's long-term impacts.

4) Lawmakers push plan to scrap license plate stickers and modernize vehicle registration. Florida drivers may soon no longer need to place yellow registration stickers on their license plates, as lawmakers advance a proposal to move the state to fully electronic verification of vehicle registrations.

5) Wednesday Forecast: The weather this afternoon will be warm with temperatures above 70s, with the lows hitting mid-50s. This warming trend will continue on Thursday as we'll get into the 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

