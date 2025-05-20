Midday Update: Wakulla teen earns bass fishing scholarship, Boater Freedom Act signed into law, and more

Tuesday, May 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Consolidated Dispatch Agency shares mental health resources for dispatchersfollowing FSU shooting in April. These tools include welfare checks, peer support, and stress management appointments.

2)Hooked on Success: Wakulla teen earns scholarship through bass fishing.Wakulla High senior Carson Falk turned his passion for bass fishing into a college scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Carson hopes to inspire younger anglers and pursue a professional fishing career after school.

3)LCSO: Rickards High student arrested, accused of threatening a mass shooting. According to the press release, LCSO received a tip about the threat on May 15th. The threat was discovered in a video posted to Instagram. The student accused of making the threat has been arrested and charged with "Written or Electronic Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting." That student was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

4) Boater Freedom Act signed into law,easing inspections and stirring environmental concerns. Florida boaters will soon enjoy expanded liberties on the water, following Governor Ron DeSantis’s signing of the “Boater Freedom Act” on Monday. The new law, praised by boating enthusiasts and passed with strong legislative support, limits law enforcement’s authority to conduct random vessel inspections. Critics warn that this move could weaken safety standards and harm fragile ecosystems.

5) Tuesday Forecast:Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-90s. A cold front will move into the Southeast by tomorrow afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

