Relief from heat and humidity arrives midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're pushing through a few more days of heat and humidity, but relief is on the way!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and sticky, with highs in the mid-90s for most areas.

By Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will move into the Southeast.

This will bring scattered afternoon storm chances to South Georgia and the Big Bend.

While not a widespread threat, some storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

Storms will move out by Wednesday night, leaving us with the potential for drier and cooler air.

Temperatures won't drop drastically, but highs will settle in the low 90s through the weekend.

The biggest change we'll feel is the drier air. That sticky afternoon feeling will be less noticeable, and highs in the 90s will feel more tolerable and less summer-like.

