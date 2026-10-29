Midday Update: Wahnish Cigar Factory wins conditional approval, Winnersville Classic sells out, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, October 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Teen charged in Perry Street mass shooting moves to adult court as Tallahassee grapples with gun violence. The teenager was moved from juvenile to adult court Wednesday. A judge denied bond on the attempted murder charges but set a $10,000 bond for the firearm possession charge. A pretrial detention hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 30th, at 9:00 a.m.

Teen charged in Perry Street mass shooting moves to adult court as Tallahassee grapples with gun violence

2) Wahnish Cigar Factory wins conditional approval for 73-unit apartment complex amid preservation fight. The Development Review Committee advanced the project, but developers still face hurdles, and preservationists worry the historic site won't be saved.

Wahnish Cigar Factory wins conditional approval for 73-unit apartment complex amid preservation fight

3) Wakulla commissioners reject appeal for 191-home development. Richard Blake challenged the development permit application for a proposed 191-home subdivision off Shadeville Road, but commissioners voted his appeal was untimely.

Wakulla County commissioners uphold staff decision to reject appeal of a Development Permit Application for a 191-home project

4) Lowndes and Valdosta renew one of South Georgia's biggest rivalries Friday as Winnersville Classic sells out. Both school districts sold out their ticket allotments by noon Wednesday. Fans without tickets can watch the Lowndes-Valdosta showdown via a $29 livestream beginning at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Lowndes and Valdosta renew one of South Georgia's biggest rivalries Friday as Winnersville Classic sells out

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll get back into the 80s today, and this weekend is looking to be mostly beautiful with a chance of scattered showers. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Changes Are Here

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