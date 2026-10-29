VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lowndes and Valdosta renew one of South Georgia's biggest high school football rivalries this Friday night

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Lowndes and Valdosta renew one of South Georgia's biggest rivalries Friday as Winnersville Classic sells out

One of South Georgia's biggest high school football rivalries is back this Friday night, and with the Winnersville Classic already sold out, fans can expect a packed house at Lowndes High School.

Lowndes and Valdosta will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday night. Tickets for this year's showdown are officially sold out, with both school districts selling out of their ticket allotments by noon Wednesday.

With so much history between these two programs, both communities will be out Friday night cheering on their side.

"This place on a sold out crowd is something special now, you're going to have 12,000-13,000 people…it's a great environment for high school football for everybody you got both communities that are going to be here to support their sides and you just want to have a good clean game. You want the kids to go play hard stay safe and the scoreboard will take care of itself at the end of the game," Lowndes head coach Adam Carter said.

For fans who couldn't get their hands on tickets, the game will be livestreamed. Coverage for the stream begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday evening, with the stream costing $29. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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