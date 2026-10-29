First to Know Weather - Rain Chances Going Up This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the mid to low 60s this morning, with even a few upper 50s popping up through south Georgia. Still, it is warmer than it has been, and it's thanks to the extra moisture. Moist air holds heat better than dry air; so we will be able to get even warmer over the next few mornings. The afternoon highs will be about the same in the low to mid 80s.

The extra moisture is making it more humid, and you will really feel the difference today. The moisture is also bringing more clouds. We will be partly cloudy through the rest of the week, and even mostly cloudy through Halloweekend. Perfectly spooky skies for the spookiest day of the year.

Showers can pop up Saturday night with storms through Sunday. These will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. Have an indoor backup plan ready.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.