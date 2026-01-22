Midday Update: VPD releases more information on viral arrest, Fl Senate advances ‘AI Bill of Rights’, and more

Thursday, January 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) VPD releases more information following viral arrest video. On Wednesday, they said five people, including a 15-year-old, were taken into custody on Sunday, following the incident. The report said that when an officer tried to detain an 18-year-old male for interfering with an investigation at a traffic stop, the teen ran to nearby apartments, where the two struggled and other bystanders got involved to prevent the arrest. Other officers arrived on scene and helped detain those involved.

2) FHP: Stolen work truck chase leads to crash causing power outage and roadblocks in Wakulla County. The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit, which led to a crash causing a power outage and roadblocks in Wakulla County on Wednesday morning. Spring Creek Highway at the intersection of Wakulla Arran Road was closed as crews cleaned up the scene.

3) Call for volunteers for Point-in-Time Count, to survey state of homelessness in our area. The count surveys the state of homelessness in our area to help agencies respond to the needs of our most vulnerable population. Volunteers can sign up through January 24th.

4) Florida Senate advances ‘AI Bill of Rights’ as lawmakers seek guardrails for kids and consumers. It’s a 2026 goal of Governor Ron DeSantis, who warned last week in his State of the State address that the rapidly evolving technology poses real risks, particularly for children. The bill cleared its first Senate committee Wednesday with bipartisan support, as Republicans, Democrats, and the governor alike argue state leaders cannot wait for Congress to act.

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll warm up a little bit today, climbing into the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s. The skies will have a mix of sun and clouds, but we will likely see more sun. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

