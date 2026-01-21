FHP: Stolen work truck chase leads to crash causing power outage and roadblocks in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit, which led to a crash causing a power outage and roadblocks in Wakulla County on Wednesday morning.

WTXL ABC 27 went to the scene, where a State Trooper Speigner told us that it was a work truck that was taken and that a 15-year-old was taken into custody following the crash.

FHP says Spring Creek Highway at the intersection of Arran Road was closed as crews cleaned up the scene. The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened south of Shadville Elementary School.

FHP told us they received a call just before 7:00 a.m. about a stolen vehicle. A Wakulla County Sheriff's Office deputy located the vehicle, and FHP was called in for the pursuit.

FHP Public Affairs Officer, Corporal Shaw, told us that during the chase, the stolen vehicle side-swiped an SUV with three occupants, then hit a telephone pole before rolling over. FHP says no one was injured.

Talquin Electric and tow trucks are on scene working to restore power and clean up the scene.

