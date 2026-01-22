First To Know Weather - The Heat And Moisture Are Back (1-22-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Temperatures this morning are much warmer than we have seen so far this week. Grab a light jacket instead of a heavy coat, because lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

This afternoon temperatures climb well above average by around 10°. Yesterday we were around average in the mid 60s, but today we will be in the low to mid 70s. The skies will have a mix of sun and clouds, but we will likely see more sun than yesterday overall.

We are keeping an eye to the weekend. While many across the south will be dealing with ice, freezing rain, and snow, we will be warm in the 70s. We will get our fair share of rain from Sunday night into Monday morning. There is also potential for thunder, but it will be a mostly rain event. We drop in temperature dramatically back to freezing heading into next week after the rain.

