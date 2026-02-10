Midday Update: Violence down in Remerton, Immigration chiefs face Congress, Teachers and AI use & more

Tuesday, February 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Violence down in Remerton after city implements new closing time. After years of deadly shootings, new closing time restrictions have brought a dramatic drop in violence in the city.

Remerton neighbors sleeping easier after bar closing time changes reduce violence

2) Leon County teachers get access to AI software for lesson planning. Leon County teachers now have access to an AI platform that will help develop lesson plans and brainstorm ideas, offering educators a significant time-saving tool while requiring careful oversight.

Teachers turn to AI to help students learn literacy and language

3) Trump immigration chiefs face Congress amid fallout over protester deaths. The heads of the agencies carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda will testify in Congress today and face questions over how they are prosecuting immigration enforcement inside America.

Ryan Murphy/AP A United States Border Patrol agent gestures to a car while conducting immigration enforcement operations, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis.

4) Federal judge hearing arguments over Florida's new law restricting citizen-led ballot initiatives. A federal judge in Tallahassee is hearing arguments this week over Florida's new law restricting citizen-led ballot initiatives, with plaintiffs arguing the 2025 legislation places unconstitutional burdens on grassroots democracy efforts. The lawsuit challenges HB 1205, which requires petition circulators to be volunteers, citizens, and Florida residents while also heightening penalties and tightening deadlines for ballot initiative campaigns.

Court to consider ballot initiative law

5) Tuesday Forecast: Things will get warm today as temperatures will rise into the mid 70s, with lows in the 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Wonderfully Warm Weekday (2-10-2026)

