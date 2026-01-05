Midday Update: Venezuelan community responds to Maduro's capture, TCCHS celebrates state title Monday, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Venezuelan community in Tallahassee responds to Maduro's capture. Local Venezuelans gathered at Tom Brown Park on Sunday to reflect on years of separation caused by political instability and migration. This comes after the United States launched a military operation in Venezuela on Saturday morning.

2) What’s next for Maduro, Venezuela after US capture sparks global debate?. Lawmakers returning to the U.S. Capitol this week are asking what is next for Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela and its people following the Venezuelan leader’s capture in a weekend U.S. military operation. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is “in charge” of the country, but it remains unclear what that means.

3) Thomas County Central to celebrate football team's state title Monday. Thomas County Central High School will celebrate their football team Monday night after an undefeated 2025 season and a state title. The celebration will take place Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Jackets' Nest stadium.

4) Monday Forecast: Expect the afternoon to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we progress through the week, highs will rise, pushing close to 80 in some areas by Wednesday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

