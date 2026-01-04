Thomas County Central to celebrate football team's state title Monday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central High School will celebrate their football team Monday night after an undefeated 2025 season and a state title.

The celebration will take place Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Jackets' Nest stadium.

Over the weekend, Thomas County Central sent out guidance to players who dressed for the state title game.

They say those players will need to report to the school at 3 p.m. Monday. Players will take part in a team photo and a meal before the championship celebration.

After the celebration, players will head downtown for one final ride on the bricks to close out the season.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Gainesville Red Elephants in Georgia's 5A state football championship in Atlanta last month.

The 62-21 blowout win capped off an unbeaten season for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets were nothing short of dominant during the state playoffs, beating each of their opponents by more than 20 points.

That dominance was on full display during the regular season as well. Thomas County Central scored at least 35 points in every game.

We were in the Jackets' Nest when Thomas County Central scored 79 points against Florida High.

Thomas County Central students will return to class on Tuesday.

