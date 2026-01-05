First To Know Weather - An Above Average Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We have a consistent week of weather ahead.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as moisture flows in from the Atlantic, and then the Gulf. Temperatures will stay above average for both our morning lows, and our afternoon highs as a result. For today expect morning temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s, with the afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we progress through the week highs will rise, possibly pushing close to 80 in some areas by Wednesday.

The increased moisture will also lead to pop up showers tomorrow through the weekend. The good news is that they will be brief, isolated, and should be pretty light. There is a much higher chance of rain this weekend. A cold front will be bringing some heavy rain, and possible storms. We are still many days away from this system so changes will come. Stick with us for updates.

