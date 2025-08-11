Midday Update: Urban League steps in after Tallahassee flea market closes, Tropical Storm Erin forms, & more

Monday, August 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Urban League steps in after Tallahassee flea market closes. The Tallahassee Urban League is hosting a weekly flea market in Frenchtown to support vendors displaced by the closure of the city’s original market.

2) School bus safety: When to stop and when to go when a school bus stop arm is out. School is back in session and buses are back on the roads, which means a refresher course on when to stop and when to go when buses have stop arms out.

3) TROPICS CHECK: Tropical Storm Erin forms in the eastern Atlantic. The system is moving west at 20 mph and is expected to become a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday and continue to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane by Saturday.

4) Monday Forecast: Rain chances increase in the afternoon hours with heavy downpours expected. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Flooding is a concern. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: First day of school showers (08/11/2025)

