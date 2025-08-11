Have rain jackets and umbrellas packed for the first day of school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As you are sending your students off to school today, make sure to pack a rain jacket!

It will be a very cloudy and humid start to the first day of school with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

These clouds will eventually turn into showers and storms in the afternoon due to a surface trough is pinpointed over our area providing plenty of moisture.

These showers are capable of producing heavy downpours, so localized flooding is a concern as students are getting out of school.

As we move throughout the week, high rain chances stick around to start before drier air moves in increasing temperatures to the mid 90s.

We could be seeing Heat Advisories return to the forecast towards the end of the week and through the weekend.

