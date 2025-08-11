TROPICS CHECK: Invest 97L moving westward with a high chance of development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical wave moved off the coast of Africa over the weekend and was quickly tagged as Invest 97L. What this means is the National Hurricane Center is investigating the system; it is not a named storm yet.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Invest 97 L has a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and the next 7 days.

The system started off as a cluster of thunderstorms, but is now becoming more organized and is likely to form into a tropical depression later today or Tuesday as it is heading into favorable conditions for development.

The system is steadily moving westward and is expected to continue to do so over the next few days.

As of right now, long term models have the system continuing to move west and eventually turning north, avoiding any interaction with the United States.

Being that this system just came off the coast of Africa, it is too early to tell the exact path and strength, so it is not a concern to us at this time.

If named, the next name on the list is Erin.

We will continue to keep you updated both on air and online!

