Midday Update: U.S. Army specialist dies in car crash, Federal cuts may impact farmers, FL budget woes, & more

Thursday, June 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Family of Brittney Delva, 29-year-old Army specialist, mourn her loss in Texas car crash. Delva was a former athlete at Godby High School and Thomas University. She was killed in a single-car crash on June 1st.

2) Federal budget cuts may severely impact North Florida's rural farming communities. The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" passed by the U.S. House threatens agricultural funding. It would eliminate Hatch Act funding, which is crucial for agricultural research at land-grant universities.

3) New healthcare facility to open at The Kearney Center in collaboration with Doctors United. Doctors United will have primary care practitioners on-site to help people with no or low insurance get access to prescriptions and lab work.

4) Clock ticking: Budget deal nears as lawmakers race toward July 1 deadline. After weeks of impasse, Florida lawmakers are making headway on the state’s next budget, which in recent years has topped $100 billion. But a done deal isn’t done yet.

5) Thursday Forecast: Showers and storm chances increase as we head into the afternoon. While severe weather isn’t expected, heavy downpours are possible. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

