Grabbing umbrellas early Thursday with heavy rain expected out of storms again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trough still lingers over our neighborhoods Thursday, bringing a rainy start to the day for parts of the Big Bend.

Shower and storm chances increase through the afternoon.

While severe weather isn’t expected, heavy downpours are possible with some storms.

You may be ducking in and out of cover as rain rates could approach 1 inch per hour.

Many spots picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain Wednesday, and we could add another 1 to 2 inches this afternoon.

Be mindful of some water pooling on roads under heavier showers, which could make for a slick evening drives home.

The trough exits by the end of the week, but we’re left with hot, humid air with the return of summer-like afternoon storms.

Those differ from Wednesday and Thursday’s storms—summer storms tend to pop up and fizzle out over the same areas.

Thursday’s storms, on the other hand, will be on the move—mainly from south to north.

