Midday Update: Trump defends role in US red card reversal, America 250 celebrations, and more

Monday, July 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.
1) Trump defends role in US red card reversal: ‘All I did was ask for a review.’ President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for getting FIFA to review a red card issued against the United States’ star forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup but said he did not demand an outcome.
2) Sundays in Bainbridge carry distinct rhythm rooted in faith, family, and community. While some towns stay busy all weekend long, many Bainbridge neighbors spend Sundays at church, with family, or sharing a meal together, continuing a weekly tradition that continues to shape the community.
3) Bainbridge celebrates America's 250th birthday with food, family, and fireworks. Dressed in red, white, and blue, neighbors shared what the historic Independence Day means to them.
4) Monday Forecast: Temperatures are staying hot this week. We're climbing into the 90s this midday with the heat index rising into the triple digits for the next several days. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.
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