First To Know Weather - Starting The Week With Storms

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is a warm morning out there for us today with temperatures in the upper to low 70s across the area. The mugginess has not gone away, and it likely wont for some time. This will continue to make our afternoons feel extremely hot and uncomfortable. Isolated showers and thunder is already coming in off the Gulf so be weather aware this morning.

Temperatures this midday will be in the upper 80s, and we climb into the low 90s by the late afternoon. Storms will pop up more frequently as we continue through the afternoon. Severe storm chances are low, but much like yesterday storms can still get strong and loud.

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