Bainbridge celebrates America’s 250th birthday with fireworks, food, and family

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Blankets and lawn chairs filled the Earle May Boat Basin Saturday as neighbors from across the area settled in for the city of Bainbridge's annual Fourth of July celebration. Dressed in red, white, and blue, families grabbed dinner from local vendors, kids ran across the park, and friends caught up in lawn chairs listening to live music while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

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Bainbridge neighbors celebrate 250 years of America with fireworks, food, and family at Earle May Boat Basin

For Iron City neighbor Melanie Fogarty, Independence Day is about remembering the people who made it possible.

"It's not just a celebration. It's also celebrating our veterans and people in the military," Fogarty said.

Fogarty says her family has a personal connection to that sacrifice.

"Our family's in the military, and we love and support them dearly. I mean, I love everything that they've supported and everything that they sacrificed for us, spending time away from their families, that time away from their kids," Fogarty added.

For Colquitt neighbor and J3 Barbecue owner Kirk Jenkins, that sacrifice is a reminder not to take everyday freedoms for granted.

"We love God, love freedom, love food," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says this holiday carries a deeper meaning.

"It's freedom, prosperity, the ability to do what you want to do for the most part. I mean, you're in the greatest country in the world. You can worship who you want to worship. You can start your own business, do what you want to do, as long as you do it legally," Jenkins added.

In a community like Bainbridge, neighbors say those simple moments together are a part of what makes the holiday special.

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