Sundays in Bainbridge carry distinct rhythm rooted in faith, family and community

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Sundays in Bainbridge look different than the rest of the week, and for many neighbors, that is exactly the point.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Sundays in Bainbridge carry a distinct rhythm rooted in faith, family and community

While some towns stay busy all weekend long, many Bainbridge neighbors spend Sundays at church, with family, or sharing a meal together, continuing a weekly tradition that continues to shape the community.

James Vaquez, a Bainbridge neighbor, says his Sunday routine reflects that pattern.

"I go to church every Sunday, and this, after church, I usually go to a restaurant nearby and just enjoy, like, a meal there," Vaquez said.

That routine extends to local businesses as well. Many business owners in Bainbridge have the flexibility to set their own hours, meaning they can stay open for neighbors or close for the day.

For Colquitt neighbor Kate McElyea, having businesses open on Sundays makes it easier to show visitors around town.

"I kind of wanted to show them a little bit of Bainbridge, my friends," McElyea said.

"And, uh, we went to get coffee and I was like, 'Hmm, where can we kind of walk around?' So I figured I'd bring them here because it's, it's pretty nice here," McElyea said.

Whether lifelong residents or newcomers, Bainbridge neighbors say Sundays offer a chance to focus on traditions or get a peaceful start to the week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.