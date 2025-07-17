Midday Update: Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter, City of Madison appoints new mayor, and more

Thursday, July 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner this fall, trial to begin November 3rd. Ikner is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring several others on April 17th.

Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner this fall, trial to begin November 3rd

2) City of Madison appoints new mayor during special meeting Wednesday. This comes after Byron Poore sent a letter of resignation last week.

City of Madison appoints new mayor during special meeting Wednesday

3) Valdosta sewage spill sent 6,750 gallons into Sugar Creek, raising concerns about river safety. Environmental advocates say outdated infrastructure is a major contributor to recurring spills in the region.

Valdosta sewage spill sends 6,750 gallons into Sugar Creek, raising concerns about river safety

4) Trump administration shuts down LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline. The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services will be made available as part of the broader 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which operates as part of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the money allocated in 2023 to run the hotline has been spent.

5) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Spotty morning showers with humidity sticking around

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.