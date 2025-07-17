Spotty morning showers; humid air remains in place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High temperatures Thursday will remain in the low 90s, but expected to heat back up as the weekend approaches!

Some spotty showers are expected as you are heading out the door Thursday morning. These showers will become scattered into the afternoon, but will help keep our high in the low 90s.

As a southerly wind flow persists, it will continue to feed moisture into our area from the Gulf, making it feel muggy.

Showers and storms today could produce heavy downpours and lightning strikes, so if you find yourself underneath some rain, head indoors while it passes.

As Invest 93L moves west, we will return to a more summer-like pattern Friday and through the weekend with upper 90s as highs and a little relief from the rain.

