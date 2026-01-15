Midday Update: Transfer of TMH to FSU moves forward, Florida still ranks third for human trafficking, and more

Thursday, January 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) City Commissioners advance transfer of TMH to FSU in 3-2 vote Wednesday night. This means the City will draw up the final contract and set a final public hearing for March 11th at 9:00 a.m.

2) Businesses see new opportunities through Tallahassee’s Southside Action Plan. This is the second year of the City of Tallahassee's Five-Year Strategic Plan, and one of the main focuses is the Southside. 35 new commercial permits, nearly 500 residential units, and $30 million invested in infrastructure upgrades were approved in 2025.

3) Gadsden County School District names Daniel Fish as new Gadsden County High School Head Football Coach. This comes nearly five months after Russell Ellington, the previous head coach, announced his resignation in August. The release says Fish brings five years of experience leading high school programs across the state, including capturing two district championships with Father Lopez High School.

4) Florida still ranks third for human trafficking as survivors press lawmakers for action. Florida lawmakers have spent years passing legislation and approving funding aimed at cracking down on human trafficking, but advocates say the work is far from finished.

5) Verizon offering $20 credit to those affected by major outage. Verizon says it is offering a $20 credit to customers who were unable to make calls or send texts during a major outage on Wednesday. To have the credit applied to an account, Verizon says customers must log into the myVerizon app and accept it

6) Thursday Forecast: The cold continues as temps will only reach the 40s. The strong winds we have this afternoon will keep the feels-like temperature in the 30s for much of the area. Tonight, we have a freeze warning in effect. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

