Midday Update: Tracking Tropical Depression Two, Donating formal wear, Spain wins World Cup, & more

Monday, July 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: We will settle into the mid to low 80s this midday and climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for our highs later this afternoon. Depression Two will likely become Tropical Storm Bertha around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Rain From Depression Two

2) The Formal Collective provides free formal wear to students year-round. Sixth through 12th grade students are able to get free dresses, suits, and accessories for prom, homecoming, and other formal events.

The Formal Collective provides free formal wear to students year-round

3) Tallahassee ADHD support group helps families find community resources. A monthly Tallahassee ADHD support group is giving families a place to connect, share struggles, and learn practical strategies from others who understand.

Tallahassee ADHD support group helps families find community and resources

4) U.S. gas prices jumped to an average of $4 a gallon again Monday as the U.S. and Iran launched more attacks. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now back to $4. The average price a year ago was $3.14 a gallon.

Gas prices return to $4 a gallon

5) Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 to win 2026 World Cup. In a match that was still tied 0-0 after regular time, Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute of extra time helped propel Spain to victory. It's the country's second World Cup championship and first since 2010.

Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 to win 2026 World Cup

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