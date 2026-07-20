First To Know Weather - Tropical Depression Two Brings Rain and Wind

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures to start are in the low to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with rain starting along the coast, thanks to tropical depression two.

We will settle into the mid to low 80s this midday, and climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for our highs later this afternoon. The bands of rain from tropical depression two will push further north after 12 P.M.

Depression two will likely become tropical storm Bertha around 2 P.M. this afternoon. The impacts will remain relatively the same with stronger winds along the coast being the main difference. By Thursday the storm should push far enough away that we will no longer see any impacts.

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