Midday Update: TMH transfer approved by Florida BOG, Wakulla driver gets 15 years in hit-and-run case, & more

Friday, March 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Florida Board of Governors approves transfer of TMH to FSU. The Florida Board of Governors approved the transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare from the City of Tallahassee to Florida State University on Thursday, marking a major step toward the creation of FSU Health.

Florida Board of Governors approves transfer of TMH to FSU

2) Driver receives 15-year sentence for hit-and-run crash that injured 9-year-old Sawyer Crawley in Crawfordville. Alfreda Nelson received a 15-year state prison sentence for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 9-year-old Sawyer Crawley last January.

Driver receives 15-year prison sentence for hit-and-run crash that injured 9-year-old Sawyer Crawley

3) Federal grant helps Attapulgus upgrade aging water system. After waiting nearly two years, the City of Attapulgus has been approved for a federal grant. The grant will help replace some of the asbestos pipes currently used to provide clean water from city treatment plants to nearby neighborhoods and homes.

Federal grant helps Attapulgus upgrade aging water system

4) DeSantis offers new details on property tax cut plan, but path to ballot remains murky. Gov. Ron DeSantis is starting to offer a clearer picture of what he wants from a future property tax overhaul, but key questions remain about when lawmakers might return to Tallahassee — and whether they can agree on a proposal in time to get it before voters in November.

DeSantis offers new details on property tax cut plan, but path to ballot remains murky

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a beautiful and warm weekend ahead of us. This will be a great weekend for any outside activities. We'll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A milder and drier weekend ahead

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.